Terrorist leader boasts about buying weapons with new naira notes

Bayo Wahab

Balleri says he has over N10 million of the newly redesigned notes to buy more weapons.

File Photo: Terrorist leader boasts about buying weapons with new naira notes(Leadership)
Balleri is said to be one of the wanted insurgents terrorising Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states; and some parts of Niger Republic.

In a video shared on Twitter, the terrorist leader was seen flaunting the newly redesigned naira notes, saying the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria will only hurt the poor.

In the video, Balleri said he has over N10 million of the newly redesigned notes to buy more weapons.

He said, “Tribalism will not solve Nigeria’s problem. Only justice will solve the problems. The poor don’t know what naira redesign means. Some of them don’t have N10,000. They live from hand to mouth. But those who have millions; it’s their own cup of tea. Many of those poor have not laid their hands on the new notes. But those considered terrorists have them in bulk.

“We have bought weapons with new notes so that we can fight them. Now we are waiting to hear what they will say next. We are doing what we are doing for the sake of God and the poor we are living together, not the government. We have no problem with whosoever wishes to relate well with us.”

Ironically, the Governor of the apex bank had said the introduction of the redesigned naira notes was aimed at curbing terrorism and kidnapping in Nigeria.

