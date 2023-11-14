ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Telecommunications contributes over 16% to Nigeria's GDP – MTN Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Ndukwe announced that the MTN ecosystem has directly or indirectly created employment for more than two million people

MTN[TechCrunch]
MTN[TechCrunch]

Recommended articles

This announcement came during a two-day Premier Capital Markets Day Event organised by MTN in Abuja.

In line with MTN's Vision 2025 strategy, Dr Ndukwe stated the company's evolution from a telecom to a technology business, with a commitment to building connectivity and expanding focus on platform businesses.

He underscored the impact of MTN on the nation's economy, stating that as the digital ecosystem grows, MTN's influence will continue to increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

"MTN remains the largest network operator in Nigeria, and we recognise the enormous responsibility bestowed on us to deliver world-class ICT services to the people that patronise our services," said Dr Ndukwe.

"Our customers and their desires are at the heart of everything we do and plan for the future of the business."

Highlighting the company's contributions to employment, Dr Ndukwe announced that the MTN ecosystem has directly or indirectly created employment for more than two million people, supporting livelihoods across the country.

He expressed full commitment to collaborating with partners and the Nigerian government to ensure the digital economy reaches its full potential for customers and stakeholders.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Mr Karl Toriola, expressed optimism about the country's economic challenges gradually coming to an end. He encouraged stakeholders to enjoy the experience of the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO of Nigeria Exchange Limited, Mr Timi Popoola, noted that the event would attract both local and foreign investors, deepening interactions with MTN.

He highlighted MTN's initiative of launching a short code (*5474#) to provide a bouquet of options, including opening and closing prices of any security listed on the exchange.

"We hope that this is the first step of using a tool like this to invest in a capital market," Popoola added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC forced my commitment to ₦1 billion refund – Former BPE director alleges

EFCC forced my commitment to ₦1 billion refund – Former BPE director alleges

PDP appoints Setonji Koshoedo as acting National Secretary amidst legal tussle

PDP appoints Setonji Koshoedo as acting National Secretary amidst legal tussle

Nigeria targets $20bn yearly, 2 million jobs under Marine and Blue Economy

Nigeria targets $20bn yearly, 2 million jobs under Marine and Blue Economy

Telecommunications contributes over 16% to Nigeria's GDP – MTN Nigeria

Telecommunications contributes over 16% to Nigeria's GDP – MTN Nigeria

First Lady Remi Tinubu empowers families of fallen heroes with over ₦427m

First Lady Remi Tinubu empowers families of fallen heroes with over ₦427m

Dino Melaye reacts to defeat in Kogi election, alleges 'allocation of votes'

Dino Melaye reacts to defeat in Kogi election, alleges 'allocation of votes'

Senate threatens NIPOST privatisation over operating at a loss

Senate threatens NIPOST privatisation over operating at a loss

Tinubu secures multi-billion-dollar funding from Islamic Development Bank

Tinubu secures multi-billion-dollar funding from Islamic Development Bank

Gov Mutfwang retains some recent employments made by predecessor, terminates others

Gov Mutfwang retains some recent employments made by predecessor, terminates others

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Nigerians to monitor, track federal projects in real-time via new technology

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Govt establishes Refugees Commission, releases ₦500m take-off grant

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the union's delegation. [Daily Trust]

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack