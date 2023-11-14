Telecommunications contributes over 16% to Nigeria's GDP – MTN Nigeria

This announcement came during a two-day Premier Capital Markets Day Event organised by MTN in Abuja.

In line with MTN's Vision 2025 strategy, Dr Ndukwe stated the company's evolution from a telecom to a technology business, with a commitment to building connectivity and expanding focus on platform businesses.

He underscored the impact of MTN on the nation's economy, stating that as the digital ecosystem grows, MTN's influence will continue to increase.

"MTN remains the largest network operator in Nigeria, and we recognise the enormous responsibility bestowed on us to deliver world-class ICT services to the people that patronise our services," said Dr Ndukwe.

"Our customers and their desires are at the heart of everything we do and plan for the future of the business."

Highlighting the company's contributions to employment, Dr Ndukwe announced that the MTN ecosystem has directly or indirectly created employment for more than two million people, supporting livelihoods across the country.

He expressed full commitment to collaborating with partners and the Nigerian government to ensure the digital economy reaches its full potential for customers and stakeholders.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Mr Karl Toriola, expressed optimism about the country's economic challenges gradually coming to an end. He encouraged stakeholders to enjoy the experience of the program.

The CEO of Nigeria Exchange Limited, Mr Timi Popoola, noted that the event would attract both local and foreign investors, deepening interactions with MTN.

He highlighted MTN's initiative of launching a short code (*5474#) to provide a bouquet of options, including opening and closing prices of any security listed on the exchange.