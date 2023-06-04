Taraba governor declares state of emergency on education

He made the declaration at a media interactive session on Saturday in Jalingo, saying his administration would ensure compulsory and free quality education for all.

The governor said the deplorable state of education had given him concern, adding that the administration would boost training and retraining of teachers in the state.

Kefas promised to introduce motivations to enhance the welfare of the teachers.

He assured the people of the protection of lives and property, adding that security would be his top most priority.

The governor also promised to adopt Peer Review Mechanism in allocation of projects to local government areas, stressing that people would be allow to choose their areas of priorities in developmental projects.

“We shall consult the people of various local government areas to decide on projects that are good for them.