Taraba governor declares state of emergency on education
He assured the people of the protection of lives and property, adding that security would be his top most priority.
Recommended articles
He made the declaration at a media interactive session on Saturday in Jalingo, saying his administration would ensure compulsory and free quality education for all.
The governor said the deplorable state of education had given him concern, adding that the administration would boost training and retraining of teachers in the state.
Kefas promised to introduce motivations to enhance the welfare of the teachers.
He assured the people of the protection of lives and property, adding that security would be his top most priority.
The governor also promised to adopt Peer Review Mechanism in allocation of projects to local government areas, stressing that people would be allow to choose their areas of priorities in developmental projects.
“We shall consult the people of various local government areas to decide on projects that are good for them.
“They are the ones who voted us and as such we should engage them in project locations. This would make us serve them better," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng