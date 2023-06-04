The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Taraba governor declares state of emergency on education

News Agency Of Nigeria

He assured the people of the protection of lives and property, adding that security would be his top most priority.

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas. [Twitter:@GovAgbuKefas]
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas. [Twitter:@GovAgbuKefas]

Recommended articles

He made the declaration at a media interactive session on Saturday in Jalingo, saying his administration would ensure compulsory and free quality education for all.

The governor said the deplorable state of education had given him concern, adding that the administration would boost training and retraining of teachers in the state.

Kefas promised to introduce motivations to enhance the welfare of the teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the people of the protection of lives and property, adding that security would be his top most priority.

The governor also promised to adopt Peer Review Mechanism in allocation of projects to local government areas, stressing that people would be allow to choose their areas of priorities in developmental projects.

“We shall consult the people of various local government areas to decide on projects that are good for them.

“They are the ones who voted us and as such we should engage them in project locations. This would make us serve them better," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is working on subsidy palliatives, APC USA assures Nigerians

Tinubu is working on subsidy palliatives, APC USA assures Nigerians

Stop using middlemen to process your passport, envoy tells Nigerians in New York

Stop using middlemen to process your passport, envoy tells Nigerians in New York

Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru sacks Umahi’s political appointees

Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru sacks Umahi’s political appointees

ECWA President urges Tinubu to tackle corruption, revive economy

ECWA President urges Tinubu to tackle corruption, revive economy

Firefighters rescue 7 from collapsed wall in Kano

Firefighters rescue 7 from collapsed wall in Kano

Starboy - Sanwo-Olu hails 'favourite Arsenal player,' Bukayo Saka

Starboy - Sanwo-Olu hails 'favourite Arsenal player,' Bukayo Saka

Borno Gov Zulum's former SSG dies 6 days after leaving office

Borno Gov Zulum's former SSG dies 6 days after leaving office

Observe IPOB’s sit-at-home order and be shut, Enugu govt warns businesses

Observe IPOB’s sit-at-home order and be shut, Enugu govt warns businesses

Security operatives begin manhunt for abductors of Chinese national in Abia

Security operatives begin manhunt for abductors of Chinese national in Abia

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others