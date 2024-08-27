RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tambuwal’s aide in prison for mocking Sokoto Governor, wife on Facebook

Bayo Wahab

Tureta's Facebook post indicated that the governor failed his Senior Secondary School Examination as he scored F9 in English.

L-R: Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu and Senator Aminu Tambuwal's aide, Shafiu Umar Tureta. [Neptune Prime]
L-R: Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu and Senator Aminu Tambuwal's aide, Shafiu Umar Tureta. [Neptune Prime]

Recommended articles

Tureta, who was arrested by armed security operatives on Sunday, August 25, was also accused of insulting the governor, his wife, Fatima Aliyu, and his deputy in a Facebook post.

The senator’s aide who allegedly committed the offences in July was said to have shared a video of Governor Aliyu struggling to construct a sentence in English and also posted his senior secondary school leaving certificate on social media.

The Facebook post indicated that the governor failed his Senior Secondary School Examination as he scored F9 in English.

Tureta was remanded in prison on Monday, August 26, 2024, but according to Premium Times, the magistrate, Fatima Hassan, barred reporters from covering the court proceedings.

ALSO READ: DSS arrests journalist, Soyinka at Lagos airport

The police’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the state government charged Tureta with circulating injurious falsehood and engraving matter known to be defamatory, which is said to violate the Penal Code law.

He was said to have committed the offences in July, when he allegedly shared videos of the governor’s wife, spreading money on the ground during her birthday ceremony.

While speaking to reporters, Tureta’s lawyer, Yusuf Abubakar, said his client denied the charges and made an oral application for his bail.

The Magistrate adjourned the ruling on the bail application to Tuesday, September 6, and ordered his remand in the correctional facility till then.

Tureta is the special assistant on local and digital media to Tambuwal, the former governor of Sokoto, who served the state from 2015 to 2023.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

National Hospital unveils plan to reduce Nigeria's dependency on medical tourism

National Hospital unveils plan to reduce Nigeria's dependency on medical tourism

Tambuwal’s aide in prison for mocking Sokoto Governor, wife on Facebook

Tambuwal’s aide in prison for mocking Sokoto Governor, wife on Facebook

Tinubu heads to China for talks with Xi Jinping amid asset seizure saga

Tinubu heads to China for talks with Xi Jinping amid asset seizure saga

1xBet Cup Nigeria week 3 recap: Attacking football celebration

1xBet Cup Nigeria week 3 recap: Attacking football celebration

Advocating for Swedish Experience - Consumer-friendly harm reduction works better

Advocating for Swedish Experience - Consumer-friendly harm reduction works better

Minister urged to reverse Nigeria's ban on Beninese, Togolese degrees

Minister urged to reverse Nigeria's ban on Beninese, Togolese degrees

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Champions League 2024/25: Analysing new format of Europe's top club competition

Champions League 2024/25: Analysing new format of Europe's top club competition

Diabetes patients beg Tinubu to subsidise medications, food amid price hike

Diabetes patients beg Tinubu to subsidise medications, food amid price hike

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra [Vanguard News]

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero

NLC President Ajaero to honour Police invitation amid terrorism allegations

ExxonMobil denies oil leak from facility in Akwa Ibom [Arise News]

ExxonMobil denies oil spill claims in Akwa Ibom, says no leak from facilities