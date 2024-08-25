ADVERTISEMENT
DSS arrests journalist, Soyinka at Lagos airport on arrival from UK

Nurudeen Shotayo

The DSS has yet to issue an official statement confirming the arrest of the Nigerian journalist.

Operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS). [Facebook]

Soyinka was arrested in the early morning of Sunday, August 25, 2024, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos shortly after arriving from the United Kingdom.

This is according to a distress message by one of his friends, who said no reason was given for the journalist's arrest and is being held incommunicado.

“Adejuwon Soyinka has been detained by officers of the Department of State Security at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The incident happened around 5.40 am on Sunday, the 25th of August, 2024, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

“As at the time of this report, no reason had been given for his detention by the security agency. Soyinka has not been reachable as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered,” read the distress message.

However, the DSS has denied any knowledge of Soyinka's arrest.

When contacted, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the Service said, “I am not aware of the matter you have raised and have no comments on it.”

Details soon....

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

