Tambuwal urges Army to sustain professionalism, personnel’s capacity building

He described professionalism, capacity building and welfare improvement as key to ensuring effective operations and service delivery.

Tambuwal commended the commitments of the leadership of the Army towards that direction, saying that Nigerians stand to benefit with enhanced safety, security and comfort of the personnel.

The governor urged the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya, to sustain welfare packages, rewards for excellence, operational tactics and strategies, as well as other motivational efforts being implemented in the Nigerian Army.

In his address, Yahaya pledged to continue to provide leadership and guidance in the Nigerian Army, saying that the second RSMs convention was a sequel to the successes recorded after the first convention held in Lagos this year.

He said: “RSMs have important roles in their respective units in view of the links between commissioned officers and non commissioned soldiers.

”Army personnel were engaged on different operations, intermingled with diverse communities and partners with other organizations, hence, there is need for constant capacity improvement on diverse disciplines.

”The training will further broaden the RSMs focus and abilities towards efficient service delivery with improved outcomes.”

Yahaya said that the Headquarters of Nigerian Army recognized the importance of RSMs and considered more investments in training them for improved competency.

” We are confident that with the acquisition of more equipment and platforms, the army is well positioned to win the war against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes in the country.

” RSMs are crucial, being the custodians of regimentations, ethics and discipline in the Nigerian Army.

” These efforts are aimed at improving and repositioning the service delivery requirement of these very important Nigerian army welfare facilities,” Yahaya said.

He reiterated that the Nigerian Army was making drastic efforts to provide secured, affordable and reliable accommodation as part of efforts to cater for the welfare needs of army personnel.

The COAS added that Nigerian Army was determined to live up to the expectations on President Muhammadu Buhari’s marching orders on crushing banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other criminalities.