The deceased is reportedly killed on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, while returning from a farm.

One of the suspects arrested in connection with his death is identified as Shaibu according to reports.

The alleged killer is believed to have partnered with another person described as his brother in order to rob Badeh reported to have made a land acquisition.

According to reports, one of Shaibu's accomplices opens fire on Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh's vehicle when his driver charged at the group.

The confession is narrated in Hausa and shared via Twitter by a VOA reporter, Saleh Shehu Ashaka.

The Premium Times News confirms a police statement on Thursday, December 27, 2018, insisting on keeping the identities of the suspected assassins under wraps in order not to jeopardize investigation.

"It is of significance to note that the presentation of the two suspects and the three other gang members will not come up today so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation," spokesperson Jimoh Moshood tells journalist per the Premium Times.