Supreme Court upholds election of Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto State governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court dismissed the appeal by the PDP and its candidate.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]
Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]

Delivering judgment, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Saidu Umar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Supreme Court upholds election of Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto State governor

