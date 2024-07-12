ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said in his state Kwara, the government had never tampered with local government funds.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Recommended articles

AbdulRahman made the remark while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

He was accompanied by Gov. Hope Uzodimma, Chairman, All Progressives Party (APC) Governors Forum and Dr Bala Mohammed, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum.

“Compliance is a given and our Attorney General has applied for the enrollment order, which we’ll study carefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But by and large governors are happy with the devolution of power in respect of local government autonomy. It relieves the burden on governors.

“Our people really don’t know how much states expense in bailing out local governments, and that’s the issue there,” he said.

He said in his state Kwara, the government had never tampered with local government funds.

“What the local governments have to do is to manage themselves, especially with the incoming minimum wage, to manage their affairs and make sure salaries are paid, traditional rulers get their five per cent and those are the main issues,” he said.

On states where local government elections are yet to be conducted, he said the forum would meet next Wednesday to look at the issue wholly and then come up with a resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the discussion on minimum wage was ongoing, and that the tripartite committee had met and submitted its report.

“Yes, a movement of figures is the prerogative of the president which he will also transmit to the National Assembly for robust debate before it’s adopted,” said AbdulRahman.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Exclusive: How Tinubu’s ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf emerged as the new king of Ilemona

Exclusive: How Tinubu’s ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf emerged as the new king of Ilemona

1xCup: Introducing the participants and tournament schedule!

1xCup: Introducing the participants and tournament schedule!

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army