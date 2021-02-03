Political enforcer, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has denied insulting the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Igboho had during a virtual townhall meeting with Yoruba in diaspora on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, said the monarch disappointed the Yoruba people when he visited Muhammadu Buhari over the herdsmen crisis rocking the South-West region.

He said the monarch failed to tell the president the truth about the crisis in his region and decided to advise him to leave the issue for government to handle.

He threatened to deal with the monarch and Yoruba leaders for not speaking up against herdsmen crisis in the region.

The political enforcer called the Ooni unprintable names and also threatened to attack him.

He said, “When Ooni met with Buhari over the herdsmen issue, Ooni should have told Buhari the truth but he did not. When Ooni returned, he started tackling me to leave the remaining task to the government to finish. You can imagine that kind of talk?

“The Ooni disappointed himself. Some politicians are behind Ooni’s latest move. He invited me to his palace but I refused to go. I would have gone if he had represented us well but he did not. I won’t honour any monarch who does not cooperate with me. Enough is enough, the Fulani have done enough.”

However, hours after the meeting, Igboho in an interview with Isokan Omo Odua TV denied insulting the monarch, saying “I did not insult the Ooni.”

He, thereafter begged the monarch to forgive him if what he said appeared as an insult.

He said, “They said I insulted the Ooni of Ife. I and the monarch, as well as the Olugbon, have spoken on the phone.

“The Yoruba tradition doesn’t permit the insult of elders. But because I was pained by the issue, my tongue was caught up in the moment. I spoke according to how pained I was. It wasn’t the Ooni alone I directed my words at, I also did to other elders.

“It’s a case of father and child. I and the monarch have spoken as well as the Olugbon. I did not insult the Ooni. And if it appears as if I did, he should forgive me.”

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has also appealed to the Ooni of Ife to forgive the political enforcer over his comments against him.