Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaid, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, Sokoto on Wednesday.

He stated “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Thursday, June 6, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Dhul-Qadah 1445 AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1445 AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah on Thursday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The Sultan prayed to Allah to continue to support Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, is one of the four sacred months in Islam during which Muslims across the world perform pilgrimage (Hajj) and celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival.