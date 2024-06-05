ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

News Agency Of Nigeria

During the month, Muslim pilgrims worldwide congregate in Mecca to perform Hajj, which begins on the eighth, and celebrate Eid-El-Kabir from the 10th to the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaid, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, Sokoto on Wednesday.

He stated “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Thursday, June 6, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Dhul-Qadah 1445 AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1445 AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah on Thursday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan prayed to Allah to continue to support Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, is one of the four sacred months in Islam during which Muslims across the world perform pilgrimage (Hajj) and celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival.

During the month, Muslim pilgrims worldwide congregate in Mecca to perform Hajj, which begins on the eighth, and celebrate Eid-El-Kabir from the 10th to the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Sultan directs Muslims to look for Crescent of Dhul-Hijjah from Thursday

Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi at 83

Tinubu greets Pastor Kumuyi at 83

Prioritise our welfare - IDPs appeal to Tinubu

Prioritise our welfare - IDPs appeal to Tinubu

Wike inaugurates Goodluck Jonathan Way, promises Tinubu to complete 2nd phase

Wike inaugurates Goodluck Jonathan Way, promises Tinubu to complete 2nd phase

16 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

16 vessels to berth at Lagos ports

Reps demand living wage for workers, fault labour for shutting down national grid

Reps demand living wage for workers, fault labour for shutting down national grid

Doctors issue Lagos govt 3-week ultimatum on CONMESS wage

Doctors issue Lagos govt 3-week ultimatum on CONMESS wage

Security guard sent to prison for allegedly beating man to death with stick

Security guard sent to prison for allegedly beating man to death with stick

No mass killing in South-East - Nigerian Army debunks Simon Ekpa's claim

No mass killing in South-East - Nigerian Army debunks Simon Ekpa's claim

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia