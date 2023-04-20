The sports category has moved to a new website.
BREAKING: Sultan declares Friday Sallah as new moon sighted

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sultan further charged all Muslims to continue to pray for peace and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Abubakar, in a broadcast in Sokoto on Thursday said the reports for the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH were received from states and various organisations in the country.

“Today April 20, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan marked the end of Ramadan fasting by the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria.

“Therefore, Friday April 21, becomes the first day of Shawwal 1444 AH and the day for Eid-el-Fitr in the country.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for the blessings in our country and pray for our elected leaders to have the wisdom of leading the country to the right path,” he said.

The Sultan further charged all Muslims to continue to pray for peace and peaceful coexistence in the country.

He called on the Muslims to sustain the habits and behaviors exhibited during the month-long period of Ramadan and pray for leaders in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, which comes after the fasting month of Ramadan.

The sighting of the new moon signified the first day of Shawwal in which the Muslim Ummah celebrate Sallah and end the compulsory fasting of Ramadan.

