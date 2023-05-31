The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

A sales representative, Dr Adeyinka Adekunle, said the previous administration had budgeted for subsidy till the end of June.

A cross section of residents of Ibadan, Oyo State, expressed their feelings on Wednesday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

NAN reports that majority of filling stations in Ibadan had started selling petrol at #500 per litre as the new official price released by NNPC.

However, queues had disappeared from many of the filling stations compared to what obtained on Tuesday.

Commenting, an Entrepreneur, Tobi Adeyemi, said the development was not a good one.

According to Adeyemi, the new administration should have provided some sort of respite for Nigerians considering the enormous hardship being faced by Nigerians.

This will definitely affect prices of goods and services; from tomatoes sellers to foodstuffs; transportation, increase in fuel price and so on.

“We will all bear the brunt of it together. I only pity salary earners who are on a fixed income. Besides, I don’t believe this is the right timing,” Adeyemi said.

Also, a sales representative, Dr Adeyinka Adekunle, said the previous administration had budgeted for subsidy till the end of June.

“So, to me it was shocking to learn that the removal had taken effect from May 31 based on what the previous administration had done.

“Everything is sort of confusing now because of the budgetary provision for subsidy till June end,” Adekunle said.

He, however, said a nation that was going to be great has to go through some teething periods.

In his remarks, an artisan, Akinola Akinkunmi, said he has yet to comprehend the situation, because things were hard already and buying fuel at N500 per litre now would worsen the situation.

Akinkunmi said: “I cannot yet wrap my mind around how my business will survive; we are already struggling to make ends meet.

“With this development and absence of power supply from the distributing company, we are definitely going further down the poverty line.

“We need support for the government; we need help to survive this time,” Akinkunmi said.

Another entrepreneur, Demola Adedeji, said the timing was not right as the economy had been in bad shape for some times now.

“At least, some things should have been put in place before the total removal of subsidy,” Adedeji said.

In his contributions, Yinka Ajadi, a businessman, said that many people would go into depression as blood pressure of many Nigerians struggling to survive the situation would rise.

Ajadi said, “We can only hope for critical intervention at this time such as solving problem of power and production inputs.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

