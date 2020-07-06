The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many of the students in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were sighted wearing face masks and adhering to safety protocols as directed by the Federal and State Governments.

NAN also reports that in all the schools visited in Ibadan, students were seen observing the hand washing protocol at the entrance of their respective institutions as early as 7:20 a.m.

Some of the students, who spoke with NAN, said they were excited at the resumption of academic activities.

Miss Hamidat Oladapo, a Senior Secondary School student at Ansar Ud Deen High School, Ibadan, said the resumption signified that they would soon have the opportunity to write their final examinations.

“I am very excited to resume school today because it has been long since we have been to school.

“We ought to have started the examinations but I am sure it won’t be long before we do so,” she said.

Another student, Master James Abidogun of Islamic High School, Ibadan, said he used the period of school closure to work on past questions provided by the state government as well as participate in the online learning initiative of his school.

“Resuming school means so much to me because I will be able to further my studies,” he said.

Miss Faulat Adekemi, another SS3 student, said though she participated in the government learning programme organised on television and radio, resuming school was far better for her.

“Resumption is a great idea because it is not easy solving some challenges on some subjects while schools are closed.

“The television and online platforms were not sufficient in addressing the core areas I have difficulty with,” Adekemi said.

The students, however, said that they would be able to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols and endure wearing face masks for long hours.

NAN reports that some schools had to provide facilities needed to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols with little or no support from the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and School Governing Board (SGB).

Commenting on the graduating classes resumption , Mr Akinkunmi Ogunsola, the Principal of St Patrick’s Secondary School, Ibadan, said that students were punctual to school and wearing their face masks.

“Government on its part provided all the necessary materials like the posters to educate students on compliance with safety protocols on COVID-19.

“The teachers are also ready to teach the students. About 70 per cent of the students are in school already. They came excitedly and enmasse.

“They were distributed into 15 students per class with zigzag sitting arrangements,” Ogunsola said.

Also speaking, Mr Fasasu Abdullahi, the Principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, said a reasonable number of students resumed and all the safety measures were on the ground.

“They came with their face masks, washed their hands at the washing hand basins provided at the entrance while temperature was checked.

“We have no complaints from any parent. The PTA has assisted us by providing hand washing basins, sanitisers and detergents for the use of students and staff.

“They also helped to repair chairs so that there can be enough to ensure social distancing,” Abdullahi said.

Mr Adedoja Adetunji, a teacher at Ansar Ud Deen High School, Ibadan, said the school had ensured a clean environment and enforced safety protocols.

“We have 36 students in SS3 divided into three classes; Science, Arts and Commercial.

“We spaced them according to the required guideline.

“Our JSS 3 students are about 140 in all. We divided them into six classes; A, B, C, D and E with 27 students in each class and we provided them adequate spacing.

“We have bought hand sanitisers for staff and we have more than six buckets with tap and soap,” Adetunji said.

Ms Christianah Akande, a teacher at People’s Primary School, Ring Road, Ibadan, urged parents to release their children to attend classes.

NAN reports that at St. Leo’s Primary School, Ibadan, a handful of teachers reported for duty wearing facemasks.

A NAN correspondent, who also visited some private schools in Ibadan metropolis, reports that most of them were open with students observing COVID-19 safety protocols.

Some private schools were, however, yet to reopen.

Mr Aremu Akanfe, the Proprietor of God is Able Group of Schools, said his institution was following the guidelines provided by the government on school reopening.

“About 80 per cent of students in graduating classes resumed on Monday as early as 7am,” Akanfe said.

Meanwhile, some observers have argued that the automated soap dispensers and hand washing basins were needed in schools as against the manual ones in use.

Some parents also have refused to allow their wards back to school until they were sure all safety protocols could be adhered to.