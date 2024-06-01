ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Strike: Private sector agrees to pay ₦60,000 as new minimum wage - MAN DG

Nurudeen Shotayo

The manufacturers have aligned with the Federal Government on the new minimum wage proposal of ₦60,000.

MAN DG says private sector agrees to pay ₦60,000 as new minimum wage
MAN DG says private sector agrees to pay ₦60,000 as new minimum wage

Recommended articles

The Director-General of MAN, Ajayi Kadri, made this known during an interview with Channels Television in Abuja on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Kadri explained that the tripartite negotiations involving the government, private sector, and labour were geared towards establishing a minimum wage - the lowest amount that can be paid to any worker in the country - rather than a living wage.

He also noted that the severe economic challenges have been harsh on both labour and private businesses, making it extremely difficult for employers to meet the wage demands put forward by the labour unions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Blackout, scarcity loom as oil, electricity unions mobilise for Monday strike

“To start with, this is a very difficult time for anyone to negotiate minimum wage. From the perspective of government, labour and organised private sector, we operate in an environment where there is general acceptance of the fact that the macroeconomics are not right, even the global economy is experiencing a lot of shakeups and the aftermath of government necessary reforms.

“From the beginning of the negotiations of the minimum wage, it’s evident to the tripartite— that is the government, labour, and organised private sector— that we are going to operate in a difficult terrain.

“Incidentally, the organized private sector and government have offered N60,000 as the minimum wage and I think it is very important for us to understand that what we are talking about is the minimum wage. That is what some people have called the walk-in wage. That is the amount we will pay the least workers in the country. It is the minimum wage we are negotiating, not a living wage,” Kadri said.

The MAN DG further stated that both the government and the private sector bear significant constraints in fulfilling the proposed ₦419,000 wage request.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the private sector is dealing with economic challenges, including inflation, which makes it impossible to pay such an amount.

He argued that this time isn't the most appropriate time for organised labour to negotiate a new minimum wage, suggesting that they should collaborate with other stakeholders to strengthen the economy.

“All of us in the tripartite— the government, the labour, and the private sector — we all knew that we were operating in a very difficult environment. The government itself realized that it had limited capacity to pay. The private sector is constrained by microeconomic, infrastructure and security challenges. So, we are also constrained to pay.

“Labour on its part, is under intense pressure from its constituencies to ask for a higher wage because inflation has hit the roof and the operating environment is tough.

“Throughout the negotiation process, we made it known that this is not the best time to negotiate minimum wage. This is the time for us to agree, the crew behind the government, and grow the economy in such that we will bake a bigger cake and then we’ll be able to share,” the DG added.

ADVERTISEMENT
The NLC is gearing up for a nationwide indefinite strike over the minimum wage debacle. [PBS]
The NLC is gearing up for a nationwide indefinite strike over the minimum wage debacle. [PBS] Pulse Nigeria

The Organised Labour had announced plans to commence an indefinite strike starting Monday, June 3, 2024, after the expiration of the ultimatum given to the Federal Government on the new minimum wage.

Speaking on Friday, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, declared that the industrial action will last until there's an agreement on a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Commenting on this, Kadri appealed to labour unions to reconsider their decision, stressing that walking out of discussions and declaring strike would not help matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cannot afford to cripple the economy when all we needed to do was continue to build it. I think President Tinubu was very clear when he emerged as president that these are not going to be easy times and I think we needed to tighten our belts to deliver on economy that we know has been seriously battered,” Ajayi-Kadir said on Channels Television’s Sunrise programme on Saturday.

“Of course, the government on its own side has to demonstrate leadership, sensitivity and sense and sense of mind as well as the sense of occasion of the period that we are in. So, government expenditure, government choices of what needs to be done, how much to be spent, the cost of governance itself, all of it has to come to the table.

“I think what labour is actually worried about is that they appear to be the ones on the brunt of it but we needed to be able to engage, walking out on the process and declaring strike, I do not think that that is what is going to solve this issue,” he concluded.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

Doctors, patients rate Gov Abiodun low on healthcare in Ogun State

Doctors, patients rate Gov Abiodun low on healthcare in Ogun State

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges

Enugu armed robbers abandon operation, drop ammunition as police show up

Enugu armed robbers abandon operation, drop ammunition as police show up

Strike: Private sector agrees to pay ₦60,000 as new minimum wage - MAN DG

Strike: Private sector agrees to pay ₦60,000 as new minimum wage - MAN DG

Lawyer accuses DSS of invading Abuja property despite court order

Lawyer accuses DSS of invading Abuja property despite court order

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Oby Ezekwesili consoles families of soldiers killed in Aba, knocks military, FG

Oby Ezekwesili consoles families of soldiers killed in Aba, knocks military, FG

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Emirate [Facebook]

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office [NAN]

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha (middle) during an on-the-spot assessment of repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge/File photo. [NAN]

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

From left to right and top to bottom: Lanre, Rasheed, Jonah and Segun separately spent many years in prison awaiting trial in prison over flimsy cases that were eventually dismissed once they got competent legal representation

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess