Blackout, scarcity loom as oil, electricity unions mobilise for Monday strike

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, gave the directive to the members in a statement.

Its General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, in a statement on Saturday, said the union was committed to ensuring total compliance with the directive.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) declared an indefinite nationwide strike to begin on Monday, to express their grievances over the proposed new minimum wage.

In a joint statement signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero and TUC President, Festus Osifo, the centres declared the strike over the tripartite committee’s inability to agree on a new minimum wage and the hike in electricity tariff.

Afolabi said the union was concerned and disturbed by the insensitive attitude of the federal government “to the very critical issue of negotiating a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers”.

“This is in view of the various socio-economic policies of this administration that have impoverished the working people of this country.

“Leaders of our great union at all levels, from the units, zones and branches, should immediately put all processes in place to ensure total compliance with this directive.”

Also, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) said it was mobilising its members to embark on the strike following the directive of NLC and TUC.

The Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, gave the directive to the members in a statement.

Igwebike said that along with the reasons for inconclusive negotiations on the minimum wage and electricity tariff hike, apartheid categorisation of Nigeria's electricity consumers into bands was another, to embark on the strike.

“Given the above, all national, state, and chapter executives are requested to start the mobilisation of our members in total compliance with this directive to ensure the government does the right thing as stated above.

“The withdrawal of services becomes effective on Sunday 2nd June by midnight,“ the union leader said.

Blackout, scarcity loom as oil, electricity unions mobilise for Monday strike

