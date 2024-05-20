ADVERTISEMENT
Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government proposed ₦48,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the country.

Etim Okon, the Vice President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) confirmed in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC had walked out on the negotiation meeting as the Federal Government proposed ₦48,000 as a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

"The proposal falls significantly short of meeting our needs and aspirations,” the unions said.

Labour also accused the government of failure to provide any substantiated data to support their offer exacerbates the situation and lack of transparency and good faith undermines the credibility of the negotiation process.

"The federal government has apologised and the next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and we are going to appear and present our demand.

“We will still be presenting the ₦615,000. It is what we presented before we walked out, though our submission was not rejected by the government.

“We only rejected the ₦48,000 that the government presented. Because they did not show us how they arrived at that amount.

“That is taking cognisance of transportation, housing, food, utilities, health, and education among others which are basic needs of the people.

“So the government should come out clearly with what they are offering with the indices and variables and also how they arrived at that. This is all that we are saying,” he added.

Also, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) told NAN that he hoped that Tuesday's meeting on the Tripartite Committee would be successful.

Oyerinde said that the federal government had prevailed over what happened at the last meeting as labour had walked out of the negotiation process.

"I am happy the government had prevailed on the issue and they would be coming back to the table for the actual negotiations.

“Everybody figure is valid, Labour ₦615,000 proposal is valid to the extent of labour reality, government ₦48,000 is valid to their reality. The private sector’s ₦54,000 is also valid to the present-day reality.

“As I said, we have moved back to the negotiation table properly, and we would look at the alignment of positions. There will be a lot of give and take.

“Also there will be a consensus on what the National Minimum Wage will be and the committee will then make a recommendation to Mr President,” he stated.

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

