Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

travellers should stop patronising unregistered travel agencies - NCAA

NCAA Authority advises travellers to stop patronising unregistered travel agencies

The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, gave the advice on Sunday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NCAA boss, Sam Adurogboye play

NCAA boss, Sam Adurogboye

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised intending travellers to stop patronising unregistered travel agencies.

The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, gave the advice on Sunday in Lagos.

Adurogboye explained that this was due to the increase in reports of fraudulent ticketing practices by unregistered travel agencies.

He said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015, Part 18.9.1 (111), prohibited the undertaking of the business of travel agency by any person in Nigeria without a Certificate of Registration or Licence issued by the authority.

“Upon fulfilment of certain requirements, an applicant submits evidence of membership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA) to NCAA.

“In addition, Section 30 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2006 empowers the NCAA to regulate, supervise and monitor the activities of travel agents in the country,” he said in a statement.

Adurogboye said consequent upon reports of sharp practices by unregistered travel agencies, the authority directed all duly registered travel agencies to display their certificates of registration or licences in all their outlets.

The general managing noted that there were 150 travel agencies on the register of the NCAA.

Adurogboye said the applicant must fulfil both the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and NCAA requirements before it could be registered.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet

Related Articles

Sam Adurogboye Released aviation revenue figures verifiable – NCAA
Aviation FG reportedly loses over N100bn on charges in 5 years
Politics Why Nigeria aviation agency suspended First Nation Airways
Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA suspends FirstNation Airways operations over “illegal operations”
Dana Air A Nigerian airplane lost its emergency door during landing and is blaming a passenger
Dana Air NCAA clears plane whose door fell off, probes incident
Air Peace Nigerian carrier commends FG for reviewing weather minima in 18 airports
Nigerian Aviation A review of the industry in 2017
Air Peace Airline flays airport security operatives for failing to restrain unruly passengers

Local

LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
In Lagos LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
In Borno SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
18-yr-old teenager reportedly killed by SARS
SARS Former police boss calls for capacity building for operatives
IPOB says South-East Governors have betrayed Igbos
Owerri Women's Protest IPOB says South-East Governors have betrayed Igbos