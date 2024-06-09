ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop exit of multinational companies from Nigeria, APC chieftain urges Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyintiloye also appealed to the President to restore Nigeria as a haven for multinational industries and empower the Indigenous manufacturing industries

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Oyintiloye, who made the appeal in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, described the exit of these companies as worrisome and heartbreaking.

The APC chieftain appealed to the president to continue to do everything possible to improve the economy to attract more investment to the country rather than exiting.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that the continuous exit of multinational companies from the country, if not checked, could lead to a reduction in foreign investment inflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC chieftain said the recent announcement by Kimberly-Clark, an American multinational and producer of baby products, Huggies, to exit the country was worrisome.

He said that GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc, French pharmaceutical company, Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria Limited and Procter and Gamble, among others have shut down their operations fully or partially.

According to him, in 2023, Unilever stopped the production of its legendary OMO, Sunlight and Lux home and skincare brands in a bid to cut costs to concentrate on higher growth opportunities.

Oyintiloye also said that multinational oil companies were also affected by the exit.

“This includes influential oil mining multinationals such as Shell, ExxonMobil and ENI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These companies left mainly because of heightened insecurity in the Niger Delta and the inability of the government to provide their counterpart funds to enable the joint venture agreements to explore and exploit new oilfields”, he said

Oyintiloye, who admitted that the president was doing everything possible to stabilise the economy, said that there is an urgent need for the government to address the challenging business environment cited by the companies.

He said that the inflationary pressure, lack of liquid foreign exchange, rising interest rates, and electricity crisis, among others causing the exit of multinational companies, must be quickly addressed.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said the exit of these companies would not only result in job loss but also affect the growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He urged the president to put in place measures that would ensure the availability of foreign exchange for companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyintiloye also appealed to the President to restore Nigeria as a haven for multinational industries and empower the Indigenous manufacturing industries

“There is no doubt that the president has been putting measures in place to revamp the economy, increasing foreign direct investment and also making local industries vibrant and competitive.

“But there is an urgent need to address challenges causing the exit of these multinational companies.

“Government should create a more flexible, transparent foreign exchange policy to address scarcity issues, reduce the inflationary trend which has reduced consumers’ demand and purchasing power, create tax breaks, review economic and fiscal policy.

“The government should also look at how to give incentives to some of the multinationals that are still operating in the country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyintiloye noted that with the various policies put in place by the president to revamp the economy, Nigerians would soon “begin to smile.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop exit of multinational companies from Nigeria, APC chieftain urges Tinubu

Stop exit of multinational companies from Nigeria, APC chieftain urges Tinubu

APC chieftain advocates merger of House of Reps, Senate

APC chieftain advocates merger of House of Reps, Senate

Tanzanian threatens US to pay him $27 million for helping to find Osama bin Laden

Tanzanian threatens US to pay him $27 million for helping to find Osama bin Laden

Prominent ex-Sokoto Gov says Nigerians will decide between Obi, Atiku in 2027

Prominent ex-Sokoto Gov says Nigerians will decide between Obi, Atiku in 2027

You won't believe where this air hostess hid gold she was trying to smuggle

You won't believe where this air hostess hid gold she was trying to smuggle

2 teenage boys sentenced to 15 years, life imprisonment over K-pop

2 teenage boys sentenced to 15 years, life imprisonment over K-pop

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

FG tightens security on Third Mainland Bridge to prevent vandalism

FG tightens security on Third Mainland Bridge to prevent vandalism

Strike: Nigerians lament losses during national grid shutdown

Strike: Nigerians lament losses during national grid shutdown

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

Thugs have taken over the streets since emirship tussle started, Kano residents

Akpabio, Abbas engage labour in last-minute talks to avert Monday's strike

Akpabio, Abbas engage labour in last-minute talks to avert Monday's strike

Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]

I inherited 80% infrastructural deficit from last administration – Adeleke

Senator Shehu Sani. [Guardian]

Shehu Sani lauds FG over court move to give LGs autonomy