ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stakeholders call for urgent attention amid rising cases of defilement

News Agency Of Nigeria

A legal practitioner, Mr Yemi Ojo, said that defilement was a disturbing issue that had continued to thrive unreported.

Stakeholders call for urgent attention amid rising cases of defilement.
Stakeholders call for urgent attention amid rising cases of defilement.

Recommended articles

Some religious, security and professional stakeholders have expressed concern over these increasing cases of defilement.

The stakeholders, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in separate interviews in Lagos that it was time urgent measures were taken to halt the trend.

NAN reports that Defilement under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 is where a person has sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 18. The person commits a felony and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that in the past few months, there had been reported cases of defilement like the case of a 26-year-old man, Owolabi Olabisi, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl in the Ojuelegba, Surulere area of Lagos State.

The minor was playing with her mates outside the house when the suspect lured her into his room and he forcefully defiled her.

Also, on March 29, the Police Command in Lagos, arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s nine-month-old baby in the Ijora Badia area of the state.

The mother of the baby left her inside her room to buy something outside the compound, the suspect sneaked in, had sexual intercourse with the baby and immediately ran away from the scene.

Similarly, in July, a mechanic, identified simply as Ejike, was accused of defiling the eight-year-old daughter of his neighbour at his residence on Abule Oke Street, in the Ayobo area of Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl’s mother said Ejike and his wife had relocated to an unknown location after the case was transferred to the gender unit of the command.

A legal practitioner, Mr Yemi Ojo, said that defilement was a disturbing issue that had continued to thrive unreported.

“Defilement is rampant and has become the order of the day."

According to him, defilement is sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 18, with or without the child’s consent.

He urged the courts to ensure that perpetrators were punished in accordance with Section 218 of Nigeria’s Criminal Code Act 2015, which prescribed life imprisonment for defilement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judges and Magistrates should not shy away from sanctioning culprits in accordance to the stipulations of criminal laws, when perpetrators are punished, it will serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

Ojo said that the trauma the abused children experienced could affect them physically and psychologically for the rest of their lives.

According to him, victims or their parents rarely speak out nor report the incidences due to shame, stigma and fear of attack.

Ojo appealed to civil society organisations and other agencies to sensitise the public to the laws.

He called for training and retraining of judicial and police officers, to address the menace.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same vein, Pastor Peter Ayeni of Victory of God Mission, Ayobo-Ipaja, told NAN that defilement was on the increase because the society had gradually become uncultured and immoral.

He cautioned that until the scourge was properly addressed it would continue to rise, as perpetrators did not see people being punished for their actions.

“It is time to address the menace that is fast becoming an every day crime reported across the nation,” he said.

Ayeni advised parents to be more vigilant and devote greater time and attention to their children and wards.

He urged mothers not to settle defilement cases at home but seek legal redress, even if it were their husbands or relatives that were the culprits, to stop them and discourage others from committing the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stop covering up rape cases, report them, so that the perpetrators can face the wrath of the law,” he said.

A primary school teacher, Mrs Tayo Ajayi, said that defilement was a disturbing trend that puts the lives of minors at risk.

“Sexual abuse can truncate the future of our children,” she stated.

Ajayi advised mothers to teach their children about sex, as it would enable them know their rights and enable them to raise alarm whenever they were about to be molested or experience any form of abuse.

According to her, there is need for stiffer and harsher punishment than what is in the Acts at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, on his Twitter page @princemoye1 on Sept. 14 , said that ending defilement called for more concerted efforts by everyone.

“No to rape, it is barbaric and evil, let us all rise against rape and other unnatural offences.

“We can only have decency in our society if we move against decadence collectively.

“We need to curb the conspiracy of silence on cases like this, to save ourselves and many around us.

“Rape, defilement and unnatural offences are all condemned. Speak out, and be safe,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN envoy urges Nigerian delegation to work for common vision at UNGA

UN envoy urges Nigerian delegation to work for common vision at UNGA

Sanwo-Olu charges cabinet members on strict enforcement of laws

Sanwo-Olu charges cabinet members on strict enforcement of laws

Kwara gov urges immediate investigation into death of missing 27-year-old

Kwara gov urges immediate investigation into death of missing 27-year-old

New yam festival conforms with Christian teachings – Catholic priest

New yam festival conforms with Christian teachings – Catholic priest

Military takeover is a setback for prosperity in Africa - Nigerian UN envoy

Military takeover is a setback for prosperity in Africa - Nigerian UN envoy

FG to set up transit schools for 11,000 displaced children in Niger

FG to set up transit schools for 11,000 displaced children in Niger

Stakeholders call for urgent attention amid rising cases of defilement

Stakeholders call for urgent attention amid rising cases of defilement

Nigeria to champion global tax resolution at UNGA - Perm Rep

Nigeria to champion global tax resolution at UNGA - Perm Rep

Ganduje begs Imo residents to reelect Uzodimma for consolidation

Ganduje begs Imo residents to reelect Uzodimma for consolidation

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis