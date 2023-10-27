Spokesman warns Nigerians to stop operating fake police websites, apps

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the warning in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the Force has only three virtual policing platforms, as such all others were fake and not affiliated to the NPF in any way.

"It has become pertinent to inform the public there are only three approved applications/websites for virtual policing services.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These include the NPF Rescue Me Application for emergencies which is available on android and iOS and the NPF Central Motor Registry (CMR) website for digitalised motor vehicle data.

"The third is the Police-VGS Quick Emergency Reporting and Response System (QERRS), a smart policing initiative aimed at revolutionizing police response to emergencies," he said.

Adejobi said any other application or website claiming to be providing virtual policing services were not approved by the Nigeria Police Force and therefore, fraudulent.

He therefore urged the public to only follow the official Nigeria Police social media handles where information regarding approved services and updates were being shared regularly.

According to him, the approved applications are available online via Police-VGS and NPF Rescue Me on Google Play Store and Apple iOS store. He said the NPF CMR is available on a user-friendly public portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejobi said the Force would make official announcement through the media and its dedicated social media handles in the case of introduction of any new application.

He warned those involved in the creation, floating or distribution of illegal applications and websites to be aware that they would be made to face the consequences of their actions.