The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has taken over the case against activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, who led the #RevolutionNow protests before he was arrested in August.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been prosecuting the case.

Armed DSS personnel had stormed the court on December 6, 2019 to rearrest Sowore who had been granted bail a day earlier.

The incident sparked outrage on social media and in the international press; and was cited as one more example of perceived human rights violation by the Buhari administration.

Sowore is standing trial for alleged treason, insulting the president, money laundering and heating up the polity.

The takeover

A statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, has confirmed the AGF’s takeover of the case from the DSS.

The statement referred to a December 11, 2019 letter sent on behalf of the AGF by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata (SAN), to the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, directing the security agency to “promptly forward all the case files” to the AGF office.

Mr Abubakar Malami is Nigeria's Attorney General . He takes over Sowore's prosecution from DSS

The letter by Apata, who doubles as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, was a response to a September 9, 2019 letter sent to the AGF.

AGF Malami had disclosed this week that his office is investigating the alleged disruption of court proceedings and the attack on Sowore by DSS personnel.

The statement by the media aide to the AGF reads in part: “The Solicitor-General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, who signed the letter, referred to a letter from the DSS office on September 9, 2019.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice upon a further review of the case, has directed the immediate takeover of the prosecution of all charges in respect of Omoyole Sowore by the Federal Ministry of Justice, in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

The letter requested the Director to “promptly forward all the case files” in respect of Sowore to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The statement by the media aide of the minister indicated that the move to take over the case from the DSS was to ensure speedy completion.