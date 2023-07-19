ADVERTISEMENT
Subsidy removal threat to survival of our business, Southeast fuel marketers

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Premium Motor Spirit now sells for between ₦630 and ₦640 in Awka, the capital of Anambra and its environ.

Southeast fuel marketers say subsidy removal threatens their business. (VanguardNGR)
Southeast fuel marketers say subsidy removal threatens their business. (VanguardNGR)

Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN Enugu Depot Community said average sales had dropped by about 50 percent from May 30 to date.

Anyaso, whose depot serves Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, said marketers were facing existential challenge as low profits as a result of reduced sales was affecting their abilities to meet their operational cost and obligation with banks.

He said if the negative development was not urgently challenged, many operators would shut down, adding that it would result in the collapse of the downstream sector and loss of numerous jobs.

According to him, marketers are worse affected by this policy of subsidy removal, profitability has reduced because average sales has reduced by about 50 percent.

“Most marketers are finding it difficult to remain in business because increasing cost of operation, payment of workers and meeting bank obligations is becoming difficult.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to save downstream operations from collapsing by working on reduction in pump prices,” he said.

