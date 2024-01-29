ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo takes former tennis star Tanya Okpala off the streets in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Anambra State Government has taken the former tennis star to a rehabilitation centre.

Tanya Okpala [NAN]
Tanya Okpala [NAN]

Recommended articles

Ify Obinabo, Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, confirmed the intervention of Anambra Government to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday. The commissioner said Okpala was evacuated from the street on Sunday night.

Obinabo said the athlete had been moved to a rehabilitation centre where she was already receiving medical attention. She said Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his wife, Nonye, had followed the story of the lady and promised to give her the best medical and psychological support that would return her to normal life.

"Yes, we have taken her to a rehabilitation centre; her case is a case of drug and frustration and from my interactions with her, she understands she is in a mess and wants to come out of it. She expressed sadness that she could not give her child the type of care she enjoyed under her own parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mr Governor and First Lady are particularly interested in this case and have promised to do anything possible to make her live a normal life again," she said.

Reacting to the development, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) expressed delight over the timely intervention of the Anambra Government in the plight of Okpala.

Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer of NOC said Okpala was a tennis champion for many years. Nezianya described the lady as a national asset that deserved every attention that she could get.

"The Olympic movement in Nigeria is deeply saddened by the plight of Tanya Okpala, but we are delighted that the Anambra government has taken charge of the situation," he told NAN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Godwin Kienka, Director of International Tennis Academy who tutored Okpala at a time said she was a promising young star who competed and won competitions in age group cadre before progressing to the senior level.

Kienka said Okpala, Jacquelyne Okwueze among others performed so well that they all got scholarships to study in America but she returned to Nigeria around 2007 due to drug related challenges. He said efforts had been made to normalise the 41-year-old Okpala but each time she was taken to rehabilitation centre she escaped.

The tennis buff advised young athletes and youths generally to avoid peer pressure and to stay off drugs as it always led to catastrophic end.

"Tanya Okpala was No 1 in the ladies singles ranking at some point and won several singles and doubles titles including the CBN Senior Championships. Jacquelyne Okwueze is her teammate; she is still in the US as a criminal lawyer.

"I am also grateful to the gentleman who shot the clip and brought her situation to national attention and also the Anambra government that has intervened," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Obi urges FG to prioritise education, health, calls for drastic cut in cost of governance

Obi urges FG to prioritise education, health, calls for drastic cut in cost of governance

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer [LinkedIn]

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer