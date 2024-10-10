Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

NAN gathered that the deceased police officer was attached to a Lagos State task force. A credible source, who confirmed the death to NAN on Thursday in Lagos, said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 6:30 am at Volks Bus Stop on Lagos-Badagry Road.

NAN learnt that the police officer was carrying out lawful enforcement with his team members when an unregistered T4 Volkswagen commercial bus drove against traffic.

“The bus was driven by a man, who identified himself as a soldier.

“In an ensuing altercation, the said soldier called his colleagues, who came out from the Ojo Army Barracks with dangerous weapons and attacked the police team.

“While the attack was on, the task force called for reinforcement and more policemen were swiftly mobilised to the scene and repelled the soldiers.

“One Insp Saka Ganiyu, a member of the police team, who sustained injuries during the attack was rushed to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment,” the source said.

He added that the injured officer later died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. According to the source, the corpse has been deposited at a mortuary for autopsy and preservation, while the command has begun an investigation into the case.

The spokesperson for police command in Lagos State State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached for comment. Meanwhile, the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, which confirmed the death in a statement, said it had begun an investigation into the incident.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations in the division, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni said in the statement on Thursday that the army regretted informing the public of an unfortunate incident. He said that the incident occurred on October 9, 2024, and involved a soldier and a policeman following an altercation related to an alleged traffic rule violation.

“The incident, which is under investigation, escalated and resulted in the death of the policeman.

“The soldier suspected to have committed the offence has since been apprehended and handed over to the military police for investigation and further disciplinary procedures.

“The incident is highly regrettable given the division’s commitment to the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement.

“The Nigerian Army has continuously sensitised its personnel not to engage in activities that would tarnish its image and bridge the trust with other security agencies as well as the civil populace,” he added.

