A sergeant of the Nigerian army identified as Tella Adedapo has allegedly hanged himself.

Adedapo, who was a driver attached to the budget and planning department at the army headquarters in Abuja was said to have hung himself on the ceiling fan in his apartment at flat two, block F, Muhammadu Buhari quarters at Gowon barracks, TheCable reports.

A source close to the online news platform disclosed this on Friday, July 26, 2019.

What prompted the army officer to commit suicide is not yet clear but a note left behind showed he was having issues with his wife concerning his work.

The note reads: What’s Rose problem with my work, is this husband and wife? Ask Rose the problem she has with my work.”

It was gathered that the body of the deceased has been moved to National Hospital in Abuja.

However, Nigeria Army has not yet issued any statement or responded to any message seeking clarifications on the matter.