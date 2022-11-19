RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Social media abuses give me high blood pressure - Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said he gets angry anytime he comes across abusive posts about himself on social media.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu]
In a video that surfaced online on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the former Lagos State governor can be seen saying he gets high blood pressure from abuses hurled at him on social media.

He added that such abusive comments usually trigger the feelings of anger in him hence he has decided to stop reading posts on social media.

While explaining how he manages to keep in touch with trends online, the APC presidential candidate said he usually relies on his children or any of his workers to relay to him what might have been said about him on social and when the comments get too negative, he would just ask them to forget it.

Tinubu's word: "I don't read social media anymore. They abused hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure, I get angry it. I don't read it, no. If I want to hear anything, my children or any of my workers will tell me this one say this one. If I'm tired I'll say please, forget it."

Pulse reports that Tinubu has been a major trending topic on social media since the start of this election cycle, particularly on Twitter where controversies surrounding his health, alleged drug related forfeiture in the United States, educational qualifications among others have been heavily debated.

Some Nigerians have also focused on his many gaffes at events and campaign grounds and make derisive memes out of them.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

