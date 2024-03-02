Breaking news:
So far, no result to show you came prepared, US-based Prof slams Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Prof Wariboko said the current government lacks vision, describing many of its policies as knee-jerk reactions.

Nimi Wariboko, a Professor of Social Ethics at Boston University in the United States, has argued that President Bola Tinubu has thus far failed to show any result to prove that he came prepared for the presidency.

Wariboko, an author and investment banker, argued this while speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, aired on Channels Television on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The comment comes exactly one year after Tinubu was declared winner of the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Since assuming office on May 29, the President has rolled out a series of policies to reform the critical sectors of the economy.

However, these reforms, particularly the petrol subsidy removal and naira floatation, are having a debilitating effect on many Nigerians.

In the professor's opinion, the President seems to be losing the plot as there are no clear-cut plans to mitigate the effect of these reforms on the masses.

“Eight months into a government system is too long not to have a plan,” Wariboko argued.

The author also opined that the current government lacks vision, describing many of its policies as knee-jerk reactions.

“There’s no point complaining about (ex-President Muhammadu) Buhari. There’s no point complaining about the goodness or the expectation of Buhari. Now, the ball is in his (Tinubu’s) court and he has to do it because he said it was his turn.

“People keep saying he was prepared; he’s been a politician but the test of everything is the result we are seeing and I don’t think we have seen any results so far that would justify that accolade being heaped upon him.

“The Bible says: If your strength fails you on the day of adversity. it is small. I always tell people that: If your strength fails you on the day of adversity, it was not there. It’s a simple case; we are not seeing the result, we are not even seeing a clear vision of where the country is going,” he added.

The Nigerian economy is at its record lowest ebb as hyperinflation, forex crisis, high cost of living, and economic hardship have become the order of the day.

These challenges, the offshoots of the petrol subsidy removal and naira floatation, are pushing many citizens to the edge, triggering protests in parts of the country.

