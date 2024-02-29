ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No going back on reforms, I'm ready to fight to ruins, Tinubu declares

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government is going after those smuggling food items out of Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Despite the economic challenges facing Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu has said there is no going back on the reforms embarked upon by his administration.

Recommended articles

The President also reiterated his resolve to tackle smuggling and corruption bedevilling the nation’s economy.

He disclosed this at the commissioning of the Red Line Rail service in Lagos on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Nigeria is ravaged by a food crisis caused by the naira depreciation, security challenges, and smuggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the Federal Government has uncovered 32 routes through which food items are smuggled out of Nigeria.

Addressing the menacing situation at the country's borders, Tinubu declared his readiness to fight the smugglers to the hilt.

“I agree smugglers will fight back, corruption will fight back. We will fight them to ruins.

"Corruption will go away, (we will) save the money for you to educate our children, to pay for the healthcare system of our people, to pay for the modern transportation system that works for the highest number of people, not those few smugglers,” he said.

Tinubu removed the subsidy on petrol on his first day in office, and his government subsequently floated the naira to create sanity in the foreign exchange market.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, these policies have brought untold hardship to Nigerians, triggering food crisis protests in several parts of the country.

But the President has assured Nigerians that he will fulfil his campaign promises to the people.

“We said we can do it, you believed in us. We said the people’s lives will end up being better, you believed in us. I could hear a lot of voices right now, I asked for this job, I cannot complain, it’s all about democracy.

“But this revolution that has started, this reform that is ongoing, we are not looking back. The engineering, the construction, the affirmation of our pledge to be loyal to our country. There is one thing I know is that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Tinubu stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No going back on reforms, I'm ready to fight to ruins, Tinubu declares

No going back on reforms, I'm ready to fight to ruins, Tinubu declares

If you want to play politics, wait until 2027, Tinubu taunts NLC over strike

If you want to play politics, wait until 2027, Tinubu taunts NLC over strike

You’re not the only voice of the people  — Tinubu berates NLC

You’re not the only voice of the people  — Tinubu berates NLC

Lawmakers want secondary school students tested for drugs

Lawmakers want secondary school students tested for drugs

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap