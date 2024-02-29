No going back on reforms, I'm ready to fight to ruins, Tinubu declares

The President also reiterated his resolve to tackle smuggling and corruption bedevilling the nation’s economy.

He disclosed this at the commissioning of the Red Line Rail service in Lagos on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Nigeria is ravaged by a food crisis caused by the naira depreciation, security challenges, and smuggling.

Last week, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the Federal Government has uncovered 32 routes through which food items are smuggled out of Nigeria.

Addressing the menacing situation at the country's borders, Tinubu declared his readiness to fight the smugglers to the hilt.

“I agree smugglers will fight back, corruption will fight back. We will fight them to ruins.

"Corruption will go away, (we will) save the money for you to educate our children, to pay for the healthcare system of our people, to pay for the modern transportation system that works for the highest number of people, not those few smugglers,” he said.

Tinubu removed the subsidy on petrol on his first day in office, and his government subsequently floated the naira to create sanity in the foreign exchange market.

However, these policies have brought untold hardship to Nigerians, triggering food crisis protests in several parts of the country.

But the President has assured Nigerians that he will fulfil his campaign promises to the people.

“We said we can do it, you believed in us. We said the people’s lives will end up being better, you believed in us. I could hear a lot of voices right now, I asked for this job, I cannot complain, it’s all about democracy.