Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Smart Adeyemi's wife, Yemisi is dead

Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wife

Yemisi Adeyemi, wife of ex-Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi is dead.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Smart Adeyemi's wife, Yemisi is dead play

Senator Smart Adeyemi's wife, Yemisi, is dead

(Daily Post)

Smart Adeyemi, the former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District has lost his wife.

Pulse reliably gathered that the Senator's wife, Yemisi Smart Adeyemi, was announced dead on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

However, the cause of the death of Adeyemi's wife is yet to be announced.

Confirming the death of the former lawmaker's wife, the coordinator of Smart Adeyemi Vanguard Lokoja chapter, Barrister Labaran described Mrs Adeyemi's death as sudden.

ALSO READ: Smart Adeyemi demands thorough investigation of Melaye's leaked tape

With deepest and heart felt sorrow I condole our Distinguished senator Smart for the sudden lost of his beloved wife today, we pray that Almighty give you the strength to bear this sudden great loss!” Labaran said.

Smart Adeyemi is the immediate past lawmaker who represented Kogi west senatorial district at the Senate between 2007 -2015.

Adeyemi lost to Senator Dino Melaye at the 2015 election under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye Smart Adeyemi demands thorough investigation of Senator's leaked tape
Dino Melaye Senator hits back at Smart Adeyemi's corruption claims
Smart Adeyemi 7th Senate lawmaker dumps PDP for APC
In Kogi PDP chieftains defect to APC ahead of governorship poll
Dino Melaye “God is Smarter than Smart Adeyemi,” Senator celebrates Appeal Court decision
Dino Melaye Senator can't be recalled no matter how badly he behaves
Dino Melaye Witness says elections results were forged in Senator’s favour
Dino Melaye Tribunal dismisses petition against Senator's election
Dino Melaye Tribunal upholds Senator’s election

Local

LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
In Lagos LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
In Borno SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
18-yr-old teenager reportedly killed by SARS
SARS Former police boss calls for capacity building for operatives
NCAA boss, Sam Adurogboye
NCAA Authority advises travellers to stop patronising unregistered travel agencies