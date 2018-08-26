Smart Adeyemi's wife, Yemisi is dead

news

Smart Adeyemi, the former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District has lost his wife.

Pulse reliably gathered that the Senator's wife, Yemisi Smart Adeyemi, was announced dead on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

However, the cause of the death of Adeyemi's wife is yet to be announced.

Confirming the death of the former lawmaker's wife, the coordinator of Smart Adeyemi Vanguard Lokoja chapter, Barrister Labaran described Mrs Adeyemi's death as sudden.

“With deepest and heart felt sorrow I condole our Distinguished senator Smart for the sudden lost of his beloved wife today, we pray that Almighty give you the strength to bear this sudden great loss!” Labaran said.

Smart Adeyemi is the immediate past lawmaker who represented Kogi west senatorial district at the Senate between 2007 -2015.

Adeyemi lost to Senator Dino Melaye at the 2015 election under the Peoples Democratic Party.