Simon Ekpa renews call for sit-at-home after release by Finnish police

Pulse had earlier reported that the self-acclaimed disciple of the detained leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested by the Finnish authorities on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Earlier reports suggested his arrest was in connection with his call for a sit-at-home in the South-East ahead of the upcoming presidential and national assembly elections slated for Saturday.

However, having thoroughly grilled him over an alleged crime, the Finnish police released Ekpa hours after his arrest on Thursday.

Recall he had earlier in the week issued a fresh sit-at-home order in the region between 23-28 February and asked the people to boycott the general elections.

In his first message after his release, the controversial pro-Biafra separatist agitator doubled down on his call for sit-at-home in the South-East.

Posting on his Twitter page on Thursday night, Ekpa wrote: "Tomorrow sit at home, there will be no goat in the street."

Long before his eventual arrest on Thursday, Ekpa has been declared a persona non-grata in Nigeria following his ceaseless calls for disruptions in the South-East which have been linked to the killings and destruction of properties in the region.