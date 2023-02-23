BREAKING: Finnish police release Ekpa hours after arrest

According to latest reports out of the Northern European country, Ekpa was released by the police after he was grilled over a suspected crime in Finland.

His release on Thursday was confirmed by the Finnish Central Criminal Police, reported HS.

The Finnish police was quoted as saying that its operation in Lahti and the subsequent arrest of the self-acclaimed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) leader were in connection with an ongoing preliminary investigation.

Although the nature of the alleged crime has not been disclosed, an officer from the Central Criminal Police, Tommi Reen, told HS during a phone interview that, “The person being questioned today is suspected of a crime. We will return to the title on Friday.”

Long before his eventual arrest on Thursday, Ekpa has been declared a persona non-grata in Nigeria following his ceaseless calls for disruptions in the South-East which have been linked to the killings and destruction of properties in the region.

As a result, Nigerians across the world signed a petition appealing to the Nigerian government, Finnish government and the European Union to arrest Ekpa, whose sit-at-home orders in the South-East have continued to wreak havoc.