Shooting rocks Anambra over ownership of parks

It was gathered that no fewer than five persons were allegedly injured during the stampede caused by the shooting from the armed masked men.

Briefing newsmen on the development, the Chairman of Amafor Nkpor community, Emmanuel Idemili, said that the armed men stormed the scene where his men were working, started shooting and chased his men away.

According to him, “we are in charge of the parks, we got our permissions from the state government to generate revenue from the parks for the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just this morning, I was at Awka on official assignment, when our men who were working at the parks called me and told me that masked armed elements stormed the parks under the flyover bridge and started shooting indiscriminately.

“They ordered my men to vacate the place immediately.

“I was told that over five people were injured during the stampede as a result of the heavy shooting of which I am yet to know if my members were involved.

“The shooting resulted in traders at Nkpor New Auto Spare Parks and Nkpor Relief Markets immediately shutting their shops and fleeing to safety,” he said.