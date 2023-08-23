ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shooting rocks Anambra over ownership of parks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that he was not aware of the incident.

Shooting rocks Anambra over ownership of parks. (Image used for illustrative purpose).
Shooting rocks Anambra over ownership of parks. (Image used for illustrative purpose).

Recommended articles

It was gathered that no fewer than five persons were allegedly injured during the stampede caused by the shooting from the armed masked men.

Briefing newsmen on the development, the Chairman of Amafor Nkpor community, Emmanuel Idemili, said that the armed men stormed the scene where his men were working, started shooting and chased his men away.

According to him, “we are in charge of the parks, we got our permissions from the state government to generate revenue from the parks for the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just this morning, I was at Awka on official assignment, when our men who were working at the parks called me and told me that masked armed elements stormed the parks under the flyover bridge and started shooting indiscriminately.

“They ordered my men to vacate the place immediately.

“I was told that over five people were injured during the stampede as a result of the heavy shooting of which I am yet to know if my members were involved.

“The shooting resulted in traders at Nkpor New Auto Spare Parks and Nkpor Relief Markets immediately shutting their shops and fleeing to safety,” he said.

When contacted for confirmation, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that he was not aware of the incident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina govt confirms receipt of ₦2bn palliative from FG

Katsina govt confirms receipt of ₦2bn palliative from FG

LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon

LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon

Nasarawa State’s chief judge releases 57 awaiting-trial inmates

Nasarawa State’s chief judge releases 57 awaiting-trial inmates

Nigerians require more re-orientation – Information minister

Nigerians require more re-orientation – Information minister

Egbetokun inaugurates police complaints response unit in Lagos

Egbetokun inaugurates police complaints response unit in Lagos

UK pledges enhanced synergy with Nigerian Army

UK pledges enhanced synergy with Nigerian Army

Amaltech CEO advises Tinubu to invest in semiconductors, chips production

Amaltech CEO advises Tinubu to invest in semiconductors, chips production

NAF to take delivery of 18 attack helicopters – Chief of Air Staff

NAF to take delivery of 18 attack helicopters – Chief of Air Staff

Shooting rocks Anambra over ownership of parks

Shooting rocks Anambra over ownership of parks

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers