Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as 'Shiites' have threatened another massive protest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

The Shiites had clashed with security personnel at the National Assembly shooting at three officers assigned to guard the area.

Two Shiites were allegedly killed while three policemen and two personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were injured and 50 cars vandalized.

The protesters who were prevented form gaining access into the National Assembly by anti-riot policemen have, however, perfected plans to regroup and storm the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.

The Secretary of the Academic Forum of the Movement, Abdullahi Musa, says the movement would not be deterred by the killing of two of its members.

"We are coming out tomorrow. The only thing that will stop us from coming out is when they free our leader and allow him to go for medical treatment," Musa told Sahara Reporters.

Musa explained that the movement had last Thursday submitted a petition and medical reports to the leadership of the National Assembly on the need for their leader to seek medical attention because of his deteriorating health condition.

He stated that the leader of the delegation, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, addressed the group at the gate and assured them that action would be taken regarding their demands.

'El-zakzaky poisoned'

Musa said that they had presented evidence that the Federal government poisoned their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

"All the documents were duly submitted to the appropriate authority but they are yet to take action on it after 128 hours. No response from them that is why we went back to see them but the police started shooting teargas at us on the arrival at the gate.

“They used live ammunitions and killed two of us and during the shooting they shot some of their officers."

The Shiites have continuously engage in protests to demand El-zakzaky's release from detention since his arrest in 2014.

The Federal Government had refused to release El-zakzaky despite court orders for his freedom.