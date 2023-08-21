ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima to represent Tinubu at BRICS summit in South Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Director Information from the Office of the Vice President stated that the summit was expected to deliberate on issues on trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and global governance reform.

Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria
Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria

Recommended articles

The Director Information, Office of the Vice President, Mr Olusola Abiola, made this known in a statement, on Monday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) BRICS, is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is a group of five major emerging and developing economies.

He said Shettima would join other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled for the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg from Aug. 22 to 24.

Abiola disclosed that notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa; President Xi Jinping of China; Brazil’s President, Luiz Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Seven-Three dignitaries including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the chairperson of the African Union Commission and President of the New Development Bank have also been invited.”

The director said that the summit was expected to deliberate on issues on trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and global governance reform.

”It will also continue its outreach to Leaders from Africa and the global South; as it focuses on global geopolitics, trade and infrastructure development.

Abiola said that the Vice President is accompanied on the trip by some senior government officials and he is expected back in the country at the end of the week.

NAN reports that BRICS group accounts for more than 42% of the world population, 30% of the world’s territory, 23% of the global economy and 18% of global trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of its founding values is shared commitment to restructure the global political, economic and financial architecture to be fair, balanced and representative resting on pillars of multilateralism and international law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike says all PDP leaders he consulted asked him to accept Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Wike says all PDP leaders he consulted asked him to accept Tinubu’s ministerial offer

Shettima to represent Tinubu at BRICS summit in South Africa

Shettima to represent Tinubu at BRICS summit in South Africa

PDP Governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister

PDP Governor congratulates Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

Fidelity bank donates relief materials to IDPs in Plateau

Fidelity bank donates relief materials to IDPs in Plateau

Gov. Mutfwang launches Jos-Abuja flight route

Gov. Mutfwang launches Jos-Abuja flight route

LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws

LASBCA demolishes building for contravening construction laws

Nigeria, China to promote governance to benefit citizens of both countries

Nigeria, China to promote governance to benefit citizens of both countries

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries