ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shelve planned protest for national security and peace – CSO tells NLC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convener said the Lagos state government had inaugurated its committee on the distribution of palliatives which was made up of eminent Nigerians.

Shelve planned protest for national security and peace – CSO tells NLC [BBC]
Shelve planned protest for national security and peace – CSO tells NLC [BBC]

Recommended articles

The Convener of the group, Gbenga Soloki made this known at a news conference in Lagos on Sunday.

Soloki said the organised labour should rather, opt for constructive engagement with the government, instead of disrupting the socio-economic life at this point.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NLC had insisted on its planned protest against prevailing challenges in the country, in defiance of warnings by the Department of State Services, to shelve it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organised labour, on Monday, began mobilising its members for a nationwide protest slated for Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

Soloki said the proposed protest at this point in time, would be injurious to the economic wellbeing of the people of Lagos State, Nigerians and a negation of what labour stood for.

“We recognise the right of the labour unions to embark on protests or strikes, as conscientious citizens and residents of Lagos state but embarking on such protest at this point will be counterproductive.

“Lagos state like we all know is a volatile environment, and some anti-democratic elements may pull the state and Nigeria backwards, at the slightest opportunity.

“The trauma of the 2020 #EndSARS protests with its damage to limbs, destruction of life, public and private property still haunts us till date.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soloki, who is the President, Campaign Against Impunity and Domestic Violence, said the only solution to the economic challenges remained constructive engagements between the government and citizenry.

The convener said the Lagos state government had inaugurated its committee on the distribution of palliatives which was made up of eminent Nigerians.

He said the committee should be given the benefit of the doubt while urging other state governments to follow suit.

Soloki added that the palliatives would assist in ameliorating the economic challenges.

“Our group and others will monitor the various social intervention programmes, recently announced by the Lagos state government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this was to ensure they were judiciously executed for the benefit of the people, and we would also provide regular independent reports to the Lagos state government as our contribution.

Soloki promised that the group would at all times, hold government at all levels, accountable to the tenets of good governance, while also admonishing residents and the citizenry to be alive to their duties and responsibilities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, ecstasy consignments en-route UK, Cyprus

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, ecstasy consignments en-route UK, Cyprus

Pentecostal pastor emerges as NNPP governorship candidate in Edo

Pentecostal pastor emerges as NNPP governorship candidate in Edo

Shelve planned protest for national security and peace – CSO tells NLC

Shelve planned protest for national security and peace – CSO tells NLC

APC chairman accuses Fubara of violating peace deal brokered by Tinubu

APC chairman accuses Fubara of violating peace deal brokered by Tinubu

Navy arrests 2 suspected fuel smugglers, seizes 5,100 litres of petrol

Navy arrests 2 suspected fuel smugglers, seizes 5,100 litres of petrol

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders

Kerosene price is dropping, here's why

Kerosene price is dropping, here's why

NDLEA arrests grandpa, vigilance commander, others for drug dealing

NDLEA arrests grandpa, vigilance commander, others for drug dealing

Lagos to buy additional 2,050 BRT buses to ease transportation

Lagos to buy additional 2,050 BRT buses to ease transportation

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers place cones on the Third Mainland Bridge (Pulse)

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

APC chieftain asks Tinubu to set up task force to monitor grains distribution

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi [DailyPostNG]

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi

Hardship: Atiku knocks Tinubu over 'hurriedly put together' forex policy

I have better ideas - Atiku knocks Tinubu over hurriedly put together forex policy