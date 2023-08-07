Shell, partners renovates flood-ravaged hospital in Rivers

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Abimbola Essien-Nelson, SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, in Yenagoa. The 20-bed hospital, suffered devastating flood damage in 2012.

SPDC’s Community Health Manager, Dr. Akin Fajola, noted that the close collaboration between the state government, the community leadership and the joint venture partners made the renovation a success.

He therefore called for stronger ties between the community and SPDC for a peaceful environment that would allow for the delivery of social investment projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

SPDC’s Director and Country Head, Corporate Relations, Igo Weli, who was represented by the Corporate Relations Manager, Evans Krukrubo, called for a sustainability system by the hospital management board. He noted that collaboration with the community to ensure the availability of the facility to serve the people.

“Revamping the hospital is not enough but ensuring that the managers sustain a maintenance culture that keeps the hospital in good service shape at all times,” Weli said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health in Rivers, Dr Adaeze Oreh described the intervention by SPDC and its partners as a critical move that would change the face of health care delivery in Edagberi community and its environs.

“Shell and its partners, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, have proved that they really value their hosts in the scheme of things.

“And for which reason we thank the joint venture for coming to the aid of government to revamp the hospital,” said the commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oreh was represented at the reopening ceremonies by the Chief Medical Director of the Rivers Health Management Board, Dr Bright Ogbonda. NAN reports that the Edagberi cottage hospital is one of the five supported by the SPDC-operated joint venture in Rivers.

The renovation included the provision of a standard laboratory, a blood bank, a diagnostics centre, a maternity ward, and a well-equipped theatre. The renovation includes an emergency room with a suction machine and an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The hospital has also been provided with an ambulance and staff accommodation. As part of the reopening ceremonies, over 800 people benefitted from a medical outreach programme.