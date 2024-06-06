ADVERTISEMENT
SGF says labour commited treasonable felony by shutting down national grid

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labour threw the entire nation into darkness on Monday after shutting down the national grid during enforcement of an industrial action.

Akume also cautioned labour unions to be more circumspect as they continue to press home their demands over a new national minimum wage and restoration of old electricity tariff.

He said these while addressing the National Executive Council of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) shut down the national grid early Monday, throwing the nation into darkness.

The move was part of enforcing its industrial action over the minimum wage negotiation with the Federal Government.

The nationwide blackout, which lasted for over 24 hours, reportedly had some ramifications on economic activities and livelihood in general.

Normalcy has since been restored after the organised labour called off the strike on Tuesday.

Addressing the matter on Thursday, the SGF lamented the loss of revenue by the Federal Government due to the action of the labour unions.

He also reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu's commitment to improve the welfare of Nigerians, appealing to organised labour to be cautious in their future conduct.

Lawmakers in the Nigerian Senate had earlier expressed worry over the implication of the national grid shutdown, disruption of hajj flights, and attack on members for non-compliance, among other actions taken by labour during the brief strike.

Speaking at plenary on Tuesday, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, alleged that the grid shutdown was tantamount to economic sabotage rather than an agitation.

