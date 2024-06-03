ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's govt threatens workers who join labour strike with jail term

Segun Adeyemi

AGF Fagbemi pointed out that, according to Section 18 of the Trade Disputes Act, employees in essential services must give their employer 15 days’ notice before stopping work.

Bola Tinubu [Arise News/X]

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), issued this warning in a statement on Sunday.

Failure to adhere to this requirement could result in a fine or a six-month imprisonment upon conviction.

He emphasised the critical significance of giving a 15-day notice, highlighting that failure to comply is considered a criminal offence according to Sections 41 and 42(1)(b) of the Act.

He pointed out that the federal government has been discussing with stakeholders through a tripartite committee to establish a new national minimum wage and has not formally concluded negotiations.

According to Daily Trust, the AGF highlighted that the planned strike violates a directive from the National Industrial Court and undermines mediators’ ongoing efforts to resolve issues related to the court’s decision.

Fagbemi said, “You are further invited to recall the pendency of the interim injunctive order granted on 5th June 2023 in suit no: NICN/ABJ/158/2023 — FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA & ANOR VV. NIGERIAN LABOUR CONGRESS & ANOR, which order restrained both the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress from embarking on any industrial action or strike of any nature.

“While the government assures that it would continue to adopt a conciliatory approach to resolving matters pertaining to workers’ and citizens’ welfare in the spirit of collective bargaining, I would like to urge you to kindly reconsider the declaration of strike action and return to the ongoing negotiation meetings, which has been adjourned to a date to be communicated to parties.

“This would be a more civil and patriotic approach and will enable your Congress to pursue its cause within the ambit of the law and avoid foisting avoidable hardships on the generality of Nigerians. Which this proposed industrial action is bound to cause.”

