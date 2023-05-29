The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Seyi Makinde dissolves Park Management System committee headed by Auxillary

News Agency Of Nigeria

The dissolution is with immediate effect.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

The dissolution of the PMS Committee, headed by Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxillary, was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi.

According to the statement, the dissolution is with immediate effect.

The statement reads, "I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee, Park Management System with immediate effect from today, Monday, 29th May, 2023."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Biden vows to work with Tinubu to strengthen US ties with Nigeria

Biden vows to work with Tinubu to strengthen US ties with Nigeria

Former President Buhari gets rousing homecoming welcome in Daura

Former President Buhari gets rousing homecoming welcome in Daura

Oil, gas stakeholders commend Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal

Oil, gas stakeholders commend Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal

Seyi Makinde dissolves Park Management System committee headed by Auxillary

Seyi Makinde dissolves Park Management System committee headed by Auxillary

Gov Otti announces launch of ₦10b MSME fund to tackle unemployment

Gov Otti announces launch of ₦10b MSME fund to tackle unemployment

Tinubu vows security will be top priority of his government

Tinubu vows security will be top priority of his government

71-year-old AIT founder Raymond Dokpesi is dead

71-year-old AIT founder Raymond Dokpesi is dead

Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts