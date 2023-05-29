Seyi Makinde dissolves Park Management System committee headed by Auxillary
The dissolution is with immediate effect.
Recommended articles
The dissolution of the PMS Committee, headed by Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxillary, was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi.
According to the statement, the dissolution is with immediate effect.
The statement reads, "I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee, Park Management System with immediate effect from today, Monday, 29th May, 2023."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Biden vows to work with Tinubu to strengthen US ties with Nigeria
Former President Buhari gets rousing homecoming welcome in Daura
Oil, gas stakeholders commend Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal
Seyi Makinde dissolves Park Management System committee headed by Auxillary
Gov Otti announces launch of ₦10b MSME fund to tackle unemployment
Tinubu vows security will be top priority of his government
71-year-old AIT founder Raymond Dokpesi is dead
Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege
FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
ADVERTISEMENT