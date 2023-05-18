The sports category has moved to a new website.
Seun Kuti to spend 4 extra days in prison

Ima Elijah

Lough stated that the extension was necessary to facilitate further investigation into the case.

Seun Kuti [Channels TV]

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, granted the application for extension, thereby extending Kuti's remand until May 23, 2023

The extension request was made by Simon Lough (SAN), who led a legal team from the police to the court.

Seun Kuti is facing charges of assaulting a police officer. The incident took place on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

In viral video Kuti assaulted an inspector after driving recklessly on the bridge and intentionally obstructing a moving police vehicle.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

