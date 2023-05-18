Seun Kuti to spend 4 extra days in prison
Lough stated that the extension was necessary to facilitate further investigation into the case.
Recommended articles
The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, granted the application for extension, thereby extending Kuti's remand until May 23, 2023
The extension request was made by Simon Lough (SAN), who led a legal team from the police to the court.
Lough stated that the extension was necessary to facilitate further investigation into the case.
Seun Kuti is facing charges of assaulting a police officer. The incident took place on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.
In viral video Kuti assaulted an inspector after driving recklessly on the bridge and intentionally obstructing a moving police vehicle.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng