Senate to screen acting CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso, deputies today

If confirmed, the Cardoso and the deputies would steer the affairs of the CBN for the next five years.

The Senate, which resumes from its two-month recess today also scheduled the screening of two additional ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu for Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

This was announced in a statement by the Media Office of the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on Monday, September 25, 2023.

The statement reads, “Dr. Cardoso will be screened alongside four deputy governors: namely Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

“Besides, the Senate has scheduled to screen the ministerial nominees — Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande, respectively designated as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth on October 3.”

If confirmed as a substantive CBN Governor, Cardoso would succeed Godwin Emefiele, who was suspended in June due to an investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu recently appointed the duo of Dr. Jamila Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths respectively, while the national assembly was on break.

During the lawmakers’ break, the President also approved the nomination of Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank pending confirmation by the Senate.