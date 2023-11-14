Senate threatens NIPOST privatisation over operating at a loss

The declaration came during the 2024-2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) public hearing held in the nation's capital.

Senator Sani Musa, Chairman of the Joint Committee on Finance, expressed deep concern over NIPOST's operational inefficiencies, particularly its widespread unproductivity and dismal revenue generation, notably from stamp duties.

During questioning, the Chairman addressed Omotola Odeyemi, the Post-Master General of the Federation (PMG), admonishing the agency for its lack of functionality across the country.

The committee directed the PMG to furnish them with a comprehensive list of all NIPOST staff, including details on their allocations and salaries, for further scrutiny by the Upper chamber.

The committee granted NIPOST a two-year window to formulate a viable plan for the revival of its services and a strategic shift in its business model to attain self-sufficiency and cease operating at a loss.