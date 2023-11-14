ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate threatens NIPOST privatisation over operating at a loss

Ima Elijah

The Senate granted NIPOST a two-year window to formulate a viable plan for the revival of its services and a strategic shift in its business model

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]

Recommended articles

The declaration came during the 2024-2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) public hearing held in the nation's capital.

Senator Sani Musa, Chairman of the Joint Committee on Finance, expressed deep concern over NIPOST's operational inefficiencies, particularly its widespread unproductivity and dismal revenue generation, notably from stamp duties.

During questioning, the Chairman addressed Omotola Odeyemi, the Post-Master General of the Federation (PMG), admonishing the agency for its lack of functionality across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee directed the PMG to furnish them with a comprehensive list of all NIPOST staff, including details on their allocations and salaries, for further scrutiny by the Upper chamber.

The committee granted NIPOST a two-year window to formulate a viable plan for the revival of its services and a strategic shift in its business model to attain self-sufficiency and cease operating at a loss.

Failure to do so within the stipulated timeframe would compel the Senate to enact legislation, paving the way for the complete privatisation of NIPOST.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dino Melaye reacts to defeat in Kogi election, alleges 'allocation of votes'

Dino Melaye reacts to defeat in Kogi election, alleges 'allocation of votes'

Senate threatens NIPOST privatisation over operating at a loss

Senate threatens NIPOST privatisation over operating at a loss

Tinubu secures multi-billion-dollar funding from Islamic Development Bank

Tinubu secures multi-billion-dollar funding from Islamic Development Bank

Gov Mutfwang retains some recent employments made by predecessor, terminates others

Gov Mutfwang retains some recent employments made by predecessor, terminates others

Banks, Ebonyi High court under lock over NLC/TUC strike

Banks, Ebonyi High court under lock over NLC/TUC strike

FG investigates cancellation of 264 Nigerians' visas on arrival in Saudi Arabia

FG investigates cancellation of 264 Nigerians' visas on arrival in Saudi Arabia

ASUU, OAU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

ASUU, OAU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Nigerians to monitor, track federal projects in real-time via new technology

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Govt establishes Refugees Commission, releases ₦500m take-off grant

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the union's delegation. [Daily Trust]

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack