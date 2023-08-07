Senate goes into another closed session after Keyamo’s apology

Keyamo’s screening on Monday, August 7, 2023, had earlier sparked an uproar in the Senate as the lawmakers argued over a motion raised by Senator Darlington Darlington to suspend his screening.

Darlington argued that Keyamo disrespected the lawmakers when he was invited to explain how the ₦52 billion earmarked for a programme to recruit 1,000 youths from each of the 774 local governments was spent.

He added that Keyamo accused the last National Assembly of being corrupt.

Darlington’s motion threw the Senate into a rowdy situation that eventually prompted the lawmakers to go into a closed-door session to resolve the matter.

Three hours later, the lawmakers resumed the screening exercise and asked Keyamo to apologise.

The former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity apologised to the lawmakers and left the hallowed chamber.

Shortly after he left, the senators again went into a closed-door session shortly to discuss ‘important issues.’