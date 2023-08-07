ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate goes into another closed session after Keyamo’s apology

Bayo Wahab

Keyamo has apologised to the Senate over an offence he allegedly committed in 2020.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

Keyamo’s screening on Monday, August 7, 2023, had earlier sparked an uproar in the Senate as the lawmakers argued over a motion raised by Senator Darlington Darlington to suspend his screening.

Darlington argued that Keyamo disrespected the lawmakers when he was invited to explain how the ₦52 billion earmarked for a programme to recruit 1,000 youths from each of the 774 local governments was spent.

He added that Keyamo accused the last National Assembly of being corrupt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darlington’s motion threw the Senate into a rowdy situation that eventually prompted the lawmakers to go into a closed-door session to resolve the matter.

Three hours later, the lawmakers resumed the screening exercise and asked Keyamo to apologise.

The former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity apologised to the lawmakers and left the hallowed chamber.

Shortly after he left, the senators again went into a closed-door session shortly to discuss ‘important issues.’

The Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele moved the motion for the lawmakers to go into an executive session and the motion was seconded by the Senate minority leader, Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results

WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results

Senate goes into another closed session after Keyamo’s apology

Senate goes into another closed session after Keyamo’s apology

10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

Akpabio meets Tinubu after rowdy session over Keyamo’s screening

Akpabio meets Tinubu after rowdy session over Keyamo’s screening

Tinubu convenes another meeting to discuss Niger crisis with ECOWAS leaders

Tinubu convenes another meeting to discuss Niger crisis with ECOWAS leaders

500,000 jobs threatened over rising cost of baking materials

500,000 jobs threatened over rising cost of baking materials

'Bandits’ attack on farmers may worsen food crisis in Nigeria' - Group

'Bandits’ attack on farmers may worsen food crisis in Nigeria' - Group

Edo hospital offers free screening on hepatitis B to residents

Edo hospital offers free screening on hepatitis B to residents

Gov. Alia flags off construction of 16 Makurdi township roads

Gov. Alia flags off construction of 16 Makurdi township roads

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention