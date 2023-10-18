BREAKING: Senate confirms Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

Olukoyede’s appointment was confirmed by the lawmakers barely a week after President Bola Tinubu nominated him and forwarded his name to the Senate for confirmation.

His nomination came four months after the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the youngest and immediate-past chair of the commission.

While appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Olukoyede said if the lawmakers confirmed his nomination, he would carry out his duty diligently.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the EFCC under his leadership would go after any politician that commits financial crimes regardless of the political party they belong to.

After being grilled by the lawmakers, the Senate confirmed his nomination.

The lawmakers also confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Hammajoda as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency.

Olukoyede is the first Nigerian from the southern region to head the EFCC.

Earlier, Pulse had reported that protesters stormed the National Assembly to oppose Olukoyede's confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters alleged that his appointment contravened the extant laws guiding the appointment of the EFCC chairman.

The group’s National Secretary, Adebayo Ogorry, argued that the appointment of Olukoyede was a breach of the provisions of the law.