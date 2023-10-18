ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Senate confirms Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

Bayo Wahab

Ola Olukoyede is the first Nigerian from the southern region to head the EFCC.

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC boss [Punch]
Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

Recommended articles

Olukoyede’s appointment was confirmed by the lawmakers barely a week after President Bola Tinubu nominated him and forwarded his name to the Senate for confirmation.

His nomination came four months after the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the youngest and immediate-past chair of the commission.

While appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Olukoyede said if the lawmakers confirmed his nomination, he would carry out his duty diligently.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the EFCC under his leadership would go after any politician that commits financial crimes regardless of the political party they belong to.

After being grilled by the lawmakers, the Senate confirmed his nomination.

The lawmakers also confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Hammajoda as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency.

Olukoyede is the first Nigerian from the southern region to head the EFCC.

Earlier, Pulse had reported that protesters stormed the National Assembly to oppose Olukoyede's confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters alleged that his appointment contravened the extant laws guiding the appointment of the EFCC chairman.

The group’s National Secretary, Adebayo Ogorry, argued that the appointment of Olukoyede was a breach of the provisions of the law.

“The action of President Tinubu in making the appointment of Mr Olukoyede into such a high office with enormous responsibility as the Chairman of the EFCC in flagrant breach of the provisions of the laws of the parliament is contrary to the oath he took on May 29, 2023 to protect and defend the laws of the nation,” he said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Oyebanji is rebranding Ekiti for greater exploits - Ex-NOA Director

Gov Oyebanji is rebranding Ekiti for greater exploits - Ex-NOA Director

We can't afford to let Nigerians down - CAS charges NAF commanders

We can't afford to let Nigerians down - CAS charges NAF commanders

Senate President Akpabio gives warning to Tinubu's nominee for EFCC chairman

Senate President Akpabio gives warning to Tinubu's nominee for EFCC chairman

Federal Government subsidised electricity with ₦135.23bn in Q2, 2023 - NERC

Federal Government subsidised electricity with ₦135.23bn in Q2, 2023 - NERC

FCT to construct 30km roads in 6 Area councils - Wike

FCT to construct 30km roads in 6 Area councils - Wike

Ashiru appointed to replace Umahi as deputy leader of the senate

Ashiru appointed to replace Umahi as deputy leader of the senate

ICPC tracks 82 constituency projects valued at ₦8bn in Imo

ICPC tracks 82 constituency projects valued at ₦8bn in Imo

BREAKING: Senate confirms Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

BREAKING: Senate confirms Ola Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

FG debunks myth that Human Papilloma Virus vaccine reduces fertility in girls

FG debunks myth that Human Papilloma Virus vaccine reduces fertility in girls

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart