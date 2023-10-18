ADVERTISEMENT
Protesters kick against confirmation of Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

Bayo Wahab

The group argued that the appointment of Olukoyede contravened the extant laws guiding the appointment of the EFCC chairman.

Ola Olukoyede was appointed as the new EFCC boss [Punch]
Before the protest, President Bola Tinubu had sent a letter to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of Olukoyede and Muhammad Hammajoda as Chairman and Secretary of the anti-graft agency respectively.

The letter was read to the lawmakers by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau during plenary on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu announced the appointment of both Olukoyede and Hammajoda on Thursday, October 12, 2023. The appointment came four months after the suspension of the former EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

In the statement announcing their appointments, the presidency said, “Mr Olukoyede’s appointment followed the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.”

However, upon the reception of the President’s letter seeking the confirmation of the appointees by the Senate, members of the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights stormed the premises of the National Assembly to oppose the choice of Olukoyede as the chair of the EFCC.

During the protest, the group’s National Secretary, Adebayo Ogorry, alleged that the appointment of Olukoyede contravened the extant laws guiding the appointment of the EFCC chairman.

“The action of President Tinubu in making the appointment of Mr Olukoyede into such a high office with enormous responsibility as the Chairman of the EFCC in flagrant breach of the provisions of the laws of the parliament is contrary to the oath he took on May 29, 2023 to protect and defend the laws of the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana argued that Olukoyede was qualified for the position.

He, however, criticised Tinubu for appointing the chairmen of the two anti-graft agencies from the same region.

He argued that the appointment of Olokoyede and Prof Bolaji Owasanoye as chairmen of the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) respectively was unlawful.

Olukoyede is the first Nigerian from the southern region to be appointed as the chairman of the EFCC.

Bayo Wahab

