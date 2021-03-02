The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, made this disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

“On the 26 and 28 Feb., Police in collaboration with the Army, jointly raided bandits’ camps behind Guzurawa and Garin-Gambo villages, notorious bandits enclaves, all in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina .

“The operation was successful as the team neutralised eight bandits, burnt nine motorcycles, and recovered one AK 47 rifle with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition,” he said.

The PPRO also said the police foiled bandits attacks on Zango village, Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kankara and his team responded to a distress call that bandits in their numbers, attacked the community shooting sporadically.

“The team had a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums and overpowered them.

“Consequently, the bandits fled and abandoned one AK 49 rifle with three magazines,” he said.

He said the police and other security agencies would continue the onslaught against bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

The PPRO, therefore, urged the public to continue supporting security agencies with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in their respective areas.