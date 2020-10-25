This was announced on Twitter by Jubril Gawat, Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media.

The government said schools across the state will remain shut until further notice.

‘The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am….. Meaning that Lagosians can move from 6am to 8pm in the evening … Public schools remain shut till further notice’, the government said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state following violent acts and destruction of properties witnessed in the state after soldiers attacked #endsars protesters at Lekki toll gate.

The curfew was however relaxed on Friday and residents were allowed to go out between 8am and 6pm from Saturday.