Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after violence broke out at the Orile area of the state.

The governor said residents of the state are allowed to go out between 8am and 6pm from Saturday.

He said, “We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow (Saturday) morning; and what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8am to 6pm.

“For emphasis, from 8am tomorrow morning, you will be allowed to go out, to go wherever you wish till 6pm in the evening.”

Sanwo-Olu said this during a statewide broadcast on Friday, October 23, 2020.