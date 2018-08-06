Saraki to meet with NASS leadership Tuesday

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki is slated to hold a meeting with leaders of the National Assembly (Senate, Reps) on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

According to Premium Times, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the media aide to the Senate President confirmed that the meeting will hold.

On July 24, 2018, legislators in the Senate and House of Representatives went on recess following a series of defections that rocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke to Premium Times revealed that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu will also meet with the NASS leaders after their meeting, which is expected to begin by noon.

According to the report, the lawmakers will deliberate on:

1. The 2019 elections supplementary budget.

2. The defections in the National Assembly.

3. The rumoured impeachment of the Senate President.

4. The possibility of reconvening the National Assembly and other important national issues.

Presidency appeals to NASS

The NASS leadership meeting is coming on the heels of an appeal to the lawmakers to reconvene made by the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang.

According to Enang, the lawmakers need to attend to urgent matters so it will not affect the running of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he Senate is expected to reconvene on September 25, 2018.

APC allegedly offering Senators, Reps bribe

The former APC spokesman, Timi Frank had earlier alleged that the ruling party is offering Senators $400,000 about N148,000,000 each (at the rate of N370 to $1), to impeach the Senate President.

Frank the same amount is being offered to members of the party in the House of Representatives also, to impeach the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The former APC spokesman also warned the APC against reconvening the Senate illegally.

Senators Ali Ndume, Abdullahi Adamu and Ovie Omo-Agege allegedly tried to break into the Senate chambers on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 but were prevented.